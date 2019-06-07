Free class will offer gardening tips

FARMINGTON — The Healthy Community Coalition staff and Dave Fuller of the Cooperative Extension Service will conduct a free gardening event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Hope Harvest Garden located next to Stanley Health Center at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Staff will offer gardening tips and hands-on demonstrations on growing fresh vegetables, and Fuller will be available to answer all gardening questions. Participants will be able to take home their own container garden. All plants and supplies are free while supplies last.

In the case of severe weather, the event will be postponed to June 27.

Container gardening is a fun and easy way to have fresh vegetables regardless of whether one has limited space in their yard as these gardens grow well on sunny steps and entryways.

For more information, contact Laura Quynn at 207-779-2928.

LEA to hold Lake School in July

BRIDGTON — The Lakes Environmental Association will be hosting a field-intensive session of Lake School July 16-18.

Lake School is an immersive, field experience for anyone 16 or older interested in exploring lake, forest, and wetland ecosystems. Over three days, students can gain a comprehensive understanding of watershed issues, sampling protocols and field assessment techniques. Students will examine connections between forests and clean water in the woods and along a wetland complex. The program also includes learning about riparian zones, river ecology, bioassessment and human use along stream banks. Students will enter field data and collect a variety of water samples for analysis, and more.

Course fee is $200. Early registration before June 14 is $150. LEA members and students will receive an additional $50 off. Register by calling or emailing Alanna Doughty, 207-647-8580 or [email protected] Scholarships are available based on need. To register, visit mainelakes.org.

Qi Gong classes to be followed by sauna

DENMARK — Nurture Through Nature will offer an opportunity in the healing arts with the intention to release stress and tension from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 14.

Qi Gong, the ancient Chinese healing art, will be accompanied by live drumming. The workshop offers a practical, integrative alchemy of mindful movement surrounded by grounding rhythms supporting all to feel more whole, enlivened and balanced. No experience is necessary and all are welcome.

After class, participants will walk through the forest to the wood-fired sauna for relaxation and restoration.

Cost for class is $25; sauna, $20; both, $40. Prepayment is requested to hold a reservation.

For more information and reservations, visit www.ntnretreats.com or call Jen at 207-595-8260.

Otisfield church names interim pastor

OTISFIELD — The East Otisfield Free Baptist Church has named the Rev. Dr. David R. Clark as the interim pastor of the church.

Clark (pastor Dave) has many years of religious education and service to his name, graduating from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School in 1978 and starting work as a pastor in 1979.

He has pastoral experience in churches of varying size, retiring six months ago from the Court Street Baptist Church in Auburn after 12 years of spiritual guidance and leadership. He received a doctoral degree from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in 2003.

His wife of 30 years, Wandah, has a certificate in church management from North Park University, has worked as church secretary, office manager and has been active in women’s ministry.

Applications being taken for ‘Packs for Progress’

FARMINGTON — The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is taking applications for the “Packs for Progress” initiative, partnering with the Farmington Rotary and other local businesses to provide backpacks for eligible students living in Greater Franklin County and/or attending schools in RSU9, RSU73, SAD58, Rangeley schools and Stratton school, including home-schoolers, grades pre-kindergarten through 12.

Anyone interested in donating money or supplies can call Nichole at 207-778-5048.

