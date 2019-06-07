Clarkson

POTSDAM, N.Y. — Alan J. Sherrod, of Wilton, a biomolecular science major, has been named a Presidential Scholar for the spring 2019 semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York.

Presidential Scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 GPA and carry at least 14 credit hours.

Grove City

GROVE CITY, Pa. — Nicholas Sparks, an electrical engineering major at Grove City College, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 spring semester. He is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Rodney (Shay) Sparks, of Farmington.

To be eligible for recognition on the dean’s list, students must have achieved a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59.

Roger Williams

BRISTOL, R.I. — Katherine Gunther, of Farmington, has been named to the 2019 spring dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island.

Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the dean’s list for that semester.

