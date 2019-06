I was happy to read about Odin, the retired police dog (Sun Journal, May 28). At 15 years old, the dog was doing well, considering all that had happened to it. I really enjoyed reading about it.

More positive stories should be written about animals. People seem to write about negative things, bad things. People can give dogs a bad name, but most animals do as they do simply because they are animals.

Alan Girouard, Hartford

< Previous

Next >