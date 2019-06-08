Costs are for adult non-residents; discounts for adult residents vary. Admission is $1 for children ages 5-11, free for children under 5 and Maine residents 65 and over. Parks are generally open from 9 a.m. to sunset daily.

For more information, go to maine.gov.

Central Maine

Lake St. George State Park
WHERE: 278 Belfast Augusta Road, Liberty
PHONE: (207) 589-4255
COST: $7
AMENITIES: Swimming, hiking, camping, picnic area with grills, play area

Sunniva Brady, of Montville, coaxes her duckling Grace to stay close while cooling off in Lake St. George State Park in Liberty on a Aug. 6, 2018. The Brady family raise ducks for eggs and Grace was the runt of the brood and required being taken to the lake to learn swimming and cool off in the broiling heat. Morning Sentinel file photo by David Leaming

 

Western Maine

Androscoggin Riverlands
WHERE: Center Bridge Road off Route 4, Turner
PHONE: (207) 988-4104
COST: Free
AMENITIES: 12 miles of multi-use trails and more for hiking or biking, canoeing, kayaking, ATVs

Bald Mountain Public Land
WHERE: Access from Bald Mountain Road, Oquossoc
PHONE: (207) 778-8231
COST: Free
AMENITIES: One-mile summit trail with panoramic views, boating and fishing, more than 200 species of wildlife

Bigelow Preserve Public Land
WHERE: Access off Route 27, Carrabassett
PHONE: (207) 778-8231
COST: Free
AMENITIES: Hiking trails (including portion of Appalachian Trail), fishing, swimming, camping

Grafton Notch State Park/Mahoosuc Public Lands
WHERE: 1941 Bear River Road, Newry; access to Mahoosuc from Sunday River Road, Bethel
PHONE: (207) 778-8231
COST: $3 for Grafton Notch
AMENITIES: Backcountry hiking (includes A.T.), camping, waterfalls, gorge, picnic area

Mount Blue State Park
WHERE: 299 Center Hill Road, Weld
PHONE: (207) 585-2347
COST: $7
AMENITIES: Hiking, biking, swimming, picknicking, camping

Range Pond State Park
WHERE: Off Empire Road, Poland
PHONE: (207) 998-4104
COST: $8
AMENITIES: Surfaced promenade, sandy beach, water sports, hiking

Rangeley Lake State Park
WHERE: South Shore Drive, Rangeley
PHONE: (207) 864-3858
COST: $6
AMENITIES: Swimming, hiking, lakeside camping with picnic area, playground and boat launch

Swans Falls Campground
WHERE: 198 Swans Falls Road, Fryeburg
PHONE: (207) 935-3395
COST: $15 per person to camp
AMENITIES: Tent sites along Saco River, canoeing, kayaking, hiking

The distant Tumbledown Mountain range, center, can be seen in 2007 by day hikers from the ledges at Mt. Blue State Park in Weld. Morning Sentinel file photo by David Leaming

 

Greater Portland

Bradbury Mountain State Park
WHERE: 528 Hallowell Road, Pownal
PHONE: (207) 688-4712
COST: $6
AMENITIES: Hiking trails, campsites, playground, picnic area, showers

Crescent Beach State Park
WHERE: 66 Two Lights Road, Cape Elizabeth
PHONE: (207) 799-5871
COST: $8
AMENITIES: Sandy beach, swimming and water sports, picnic tables and grills, snack bar, bathhouse, playground

Mackworth Island
WHERE: Andrews Avenue access road off Route 1, Falmouth
PHONE: (207) 688-4712
COST: $4
AMENITIES: 1.25-mile trail around 100-acre island, fairy village, small beaches

Sebago Lake State Park
WHERE: 11 Park Access Road, Casco
PHONE: (207) 693-6613
COST: $8
AMENITIES: Sandy beaches, swimming, woodland hiking, camping

Scarborough Beach
WHERE: 414 Black Point Road, Scarborough
PHONE: (207) 883-2416
COST: $8
AMENITIES: Sandy beach, swimming, limited parking

Two Lights State Park
WHERE: 7 Tower Drive, Cape Elizabeth
PHONE: (207) 799-5871
COST: $7
AMENITIES: Rocky coast, twin ligthhouses (not open to public), picnic tables

Wolfe’s Neck Woods State Park
WHERE: 426 Wolfe’s Neck Road, Freeport
PHONE: (207) 865-4465
COST: $6
AMENITIES: Trail walking, including along the coast, shelter and picnic area

A father and son explore the rocky coast at Wolfe’s Neck Woods State Park in Freeport on in 2015. Portland Press Herald file photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

 

York County

Ferry Beach State Park
WHERE: 95 Bayview Road, Saco
PHONE: (207) 283-0067
COST: $7
AMENITIES: Sandy beach, swimming, nature trails, picnic area

Vaughan Woods Memorial State Park
WHERE: 28 Oldfields Road, South Berwick
PHONE: (207) 384-5160
COST: $4
AMENITIES: 165-acre forest along Salmon Falls River with hiking trails, picnic facilities

 

