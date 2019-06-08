For fruit pie lovers, Winslow is the place to begin and end this summer.

Entries for the 3rd Annual Fort Halifax Pie Contest must be registered by June 14. Fruit pies only. Pies must be at Fort Halifax Park by 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, for the 3:15 p.m. judging that afternoon.

The Pie Judging Contest is part of the 5th Annual Fort Halifax Days, on Saturday, June 22, from noon to 4 p.m. at historic riverfront Fort Halifax Park, 70-98 Bay St. This lively celebration includes many new artisan vendors. Historical 18th century re-enactors will create a living history, reenacting drills and firing cannons. Historically-accurate children’s activities will include instructing kids on how to hold muskets and drilling in march formation. La Famille LeBlanc’s period music adds a festive touch.

Summer Fun Camp for children in kindergarten through Grade 6 starts June 24 and ends Aug. 2. The six-week program runs 8 a.m.-noon, Monday through Friday, at Winslow Elementary School, 285 Benton Aven. Fee is $100.

Summer Rec Basketball will be offered as a two-week daily camp that runs Monday through Thursday, July 8-11 and July 15-18. Summer Track runs from June 24 through August. For registration and details about any of these programs, please call Amanda McCaslin at Winslow Parks and Recreation, (207) 872-2776 ext. 5211, or email [email protected]

There’s plenty going on at the Winslow Public Library. Sign up for the summer reading programs for readers of all ages starting Tuesday, June 18. This summer’s theme for children’s programming is “A Universe of Stories.”

Winslow’s full summer of reading programs and events begins at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 20, with not one, but two age-appropriate Northern Stars Planetarium shows in their traveling dome planetarium.

On alternating Mondays at 9:30 a.m. it’s story time for babies and toddlers. Each Tuesday at 10 a.m. preschoolers learn about space and other themes.

Thursdays at 2 p.m. elementary school students connect to space and story universes. On alternating Tuesdays at 2 p.m. it’s a space-themed reader’s theater. Alternate Fridays at 3 p.m. elementary schoolers experience coding and technology themes.

Friday night, June 21, opens the tweens and teens summer program with a movie night. Board game afternoons and drop-in craft sessions fill in other afternoons. Be sure to check the library Facebook page or website at winslow-me.gov for dates and details.

Summer reading for adults? You bet. A statewide ReadME program recommends two books each summer. This year’s selections, as chosen by Maine author Tess Gerritsen, are “Paris Was the Place” and “After the Eclipse: A Mother’s Murder, a Daughter’s Search.” This year’s program culminates with a live broadcast of MPBN’s “Maine Calling” originating from the Bangor Public Library.

Please check the Winslow Public Library’s website and Facebook page for additional adult summer programs and information on how to win prizes.

The library’s summer plans include several special family events, including:

• A Cosmic Juggling and Variety Show, starring Michael Menes, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, in Fort Halifax Park, 70 Bay St. An indoor location will be chosen in case of inclement weather.

• A Family Star Wars Afternoon lands at the library at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17. Crafts, activities, special guests dressed as Star Wars characters from the 501st Legion and a film will create out-of-this-world excitement. Dressing in costume encouraged.

• Happy Birthday to Harry Potter at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31. Muggles and costumes welcome.

• Mad Science of Maine brings an end to special summer programming at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 with its “1, 2, 3 Blast Off!” show, followed by an ice cream party. Have a sundae, even though it’s Tuesday.

Remember those fruit pies? On Saturday, Aug. 10, the Winslow Congregational Church’s Annual Blueberry Fair offers for purchase hundreds of homemade blueberry pies, baked with freshly harvested Maine blueberries.

And that’s just the beginning of this 48th celebration of all things blueberry. The blueberry breakfast begins at 7 a.m. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. fair-goers stroll through a yard sale, silent auction area, outside vendors, children’s games, an agricultural exhibit, and, of course, all those blueberry baked goods that make this such a great family event. A riverside setting on Lithgow Street, a day of family activities, and live music to accompany it.

