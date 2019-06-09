LEWISTON – Jeannette Gregoire, 92, of Lewiston, peacefully passed away on Thursday June 6, 2019 at Montello Manor in Lewiston. She was born in Lewiston on Dec. 14, 1926, a daughter of the late Lorenzo and Rebecca (Bourget) Perreault. She grew up in the Lewiston area and attended local schools there. She was a graduate of Lewiston High School.

After high school, she married the love of her life, Jacques Gregoire at St. Peter’s Church in Lewiston and they started a family together. During that time, Jeannette tended to the needs of her family and their home.

Jeannette will always be remembered for being a very loving, caring and devoted woman. Some of her greatest passions in life were spending quality time with her family, especially during the holidays. Even up until recently she still wanted to host Christmas Eve at the house. Jeannette always loved painting and home décor. She will be deeply missed by many.

She is survived by her children, Guy Gregoire of Lewiston, Maurice “Moe” Gregoire and his wife, Bonita “Bunny” of Greene, Joline Hinkley and her husband, Gil of Lewiston. She also leaves behind her sister, Connie Wall and her husband, James of Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

She was predeceased by her brother, Louie Perreault and his wife, Rita.

Condolences and fond memories of Jeannette may be shared with her family at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

Visiting hours will be held at Fortin\Lewiston on Wednesday June 12, from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Basilica of Ss. Peter and Paul (lower chapel) in Lewiston on Thursday June 13, at 11 a.m., followed by committal prayers at St. Peter’s Cemetery, also in Lewiston.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 784-4584.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that in honor of Jeannette, you provide an act of kindness towards someone you come in contact with. That would please her greatly.

