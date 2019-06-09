GORHAM – Ralph Francis Leo Jr., 64, a resident of the Dow Road in Gorham, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 6, 2019, at his residence following an earlier surgical procedure with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Portland Sept. 30, 1954, the son of Ralph F. and Joyce (McCloud) Leo Sr.

Ralph loved auto and drag racing, as well as becoming a young entrepreneur beginning his career at Ralph’s Super Gas in Westbrook, and then his wife and daughters joined him in the new family business, Holly’s Heating Oil in Biddeford, Saco, Arundel, and Westbrook.

His favorite times were going out to eat at area restaurants, and loved his family and his pet dogs, Tanker, Fuel, and Nyla.

Ralph will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Holly, of Gorham; two daughters, Michele Wilkins and husband, Sandy of Mt. Ulla, N.C., and Rachel Gendron and husband, John of Lewiston; two sisters, Cathy Clark and husband, Robby Lee of Westbrook, and Cheri Booth and husband, Carl of Windham. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Skye and Star Leo Simonoko, as well as Isabella and John Gendron Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial honoring Ralph’s life will be celebrated 11 a.m., Friday, June 14 at St. Pius X Church at 492 Ocean Avenue in Portland.

Family and friends are invited to visit two hours prior to Mass at the Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Home 1024 Broadway South Portland. Burial will be held privately in the Lower Gloucester Cemetery in New Gloucester.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.conroytullywalker.com and at www.lynchbrothers.com

Memorial donations in Ralph’s memory may be made to the Animal Refuge League of Portland at www.arlgp.org

