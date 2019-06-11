RUMFORD — Selectperson Christopher Brennick and former Selectperson Frank DiConzo won three-years seats on the Select Board on Tuesday.
Ballot totals were not available late Tuesday, according to Town Clerk Beth Bellegarde.
Incumbent Selectperson James Windover and challengers Steven Dyment and William F. Porter lost their bids for seats on the board.
