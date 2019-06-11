RUMFORD — Voters on Tuesday approved a bond of up to $2.9 million to complete the infrastructure and other improvements in the downtown business district.

Town Clerk Beth Bellegarde said the article passed, but she did not have an official tally.

The bond, which would carry an estimated interest rate of 3.5 percent over 30 years, is needed to pay for overruns on the project, which is now projected to cost $8.7 million.

The work of replacing water mains, sewer lines, storm drains and sidewalks on The Island business district began last year.

Sargent Corp. of Old Town began the job in April 2018 and was expected finish in December, but had to stop in November due to cold weather. Three-quarters of the work is done.

“Hopefully, they’ll be back next year when we get the funding figured out,” Town Manager Scott Cole told selectmen last month. “We couldn’t give them a clear guarantee we had money to pay them.”

The cost overruns were attributed to project design, unexpected expenses and a large amount of rock that had to be removed, Cole said earlier this year.

