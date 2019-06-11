Weary Club to meet for conversation



NORWAY — The Weary Club will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 15, for coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Members and guests are welcome.

For more information, call 207-743-8081.

Society to hold meeting, potluck

WEST PARIS — The West Paris Historical Society held a meeting on May 20 with a a potluck supper and business discussion. The society will sell raffle tickets for $10 each during August and September for a $500 gift certificate to Cabela’s. The drawing will be held at the annual Hunters and Family Breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday, June 17. There will be a potluck supper followed by a short business meeting at 7 p.m. Bring a dish to share.

For more information, call Diana at 207-515-1998.

School district serving summer meals

WALES — RSU 4 is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children free and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. Meals will be provided at a first-come, first-serve basis.

Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

• Oak Hill Middle School, July 1-Aug. 16. Breakfast is 7 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch is noon to 12:30 p.m.

• Garden Heights, July 1-Aug. 16. Lunch is 11 to 11:15 a.m., no service on July 4.

• Oak Hill High School, July 1-July 26. Breakfast is 8 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch is 11 to 11:15 a.m.

Conant to discuss Association Hall

PARIS — The Paris Cape Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the museum, 77 High St., South Paris, when President Ben Conant will speak on the history of the Association Hall in South Paris. He will tell of the activities that took place there, including graduations and entertainment. Everyone is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served following the meeting.

The museum is open from 1 to 4 p.m. every Thursday. Anyone desiring to do research, see the displays or learn more of the history of South Paris is welcome. The society also has a small shop.

Opioid recovery training is free

FARMINGTON — Registration is open for “Recovery Ready: Addressing the Opioid Epidemic in Rural Maine” training to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

The free training is open to local healthcare providers, first responders, substance use professionals, social workers, community organizers, educators and community members who would like to learn more about opioid use disorder, treatment, prevention and local resources.

Guest speakers will include Michael Sauschuck, Maine commissioner of public safety and former City of Portland police chief, discussing the opioid epidemic in Maine, and Tripp Gardner, MD, medical director of Penobscot Community Health, speaking about addiction and treatment.

At the completion of the training participants will be able to:

• Address the stigma associated with opioid use disorder,

• Identify local resources for treatment and prevention of opioid use disorder,

• Understand the effectiveness of opioid use disorder treatment,

• Address compassion fatigue for healthcare professionals and caregivers, and

• Take actionable strategies at home and in the community to prevent opioid use disorder.

Continuing medical education credits are pending.

For more information, contact Program Coordinator Karen Kidder-Garland at [email protected] or 207-779-2018. Register at https://tinyurl.com/y2v5qovz.

Paddle board race on Highland Lake

BRIDGTON — The third annual Maine Lakes Paddle Board Race to benefit the Lake Environment Association on Saturday, July 6, at Tarry-A-While Resort on Highland Lake.

Reduced fee and free T-shirt for early registration ends Monday, June 17.

The flat-water race is for all abilities. There will be 2K and 5K courses for men and women, three age classes and two board length classes. After the success of last year, there will be another “grom” race for kids in the cove.

For more information, check out the event’s webpage. Entrants must be at least 15 years old to participate in the 2K or 5K races.

