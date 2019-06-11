PARIS — Early results from five of the eight School Administrative District 17 towns Tuesday show a slight lead in voter approval of the $40.9 million budget, 427-262.
The budget represents a 2.45% increase over the current budget of $39.7 million and an average local assessment increase to taxpayers in the eight towns of 4.97%.
The spending plan does not include subsidized costs for vocational education, which goes directly to Oxford Hills Technical School. Only the expenses that exceed the subsidized part ($139,617) are included in the SAD 17 budget.
All towns were accounted for late Tuesday night except Otisfield, Oxford and Waterford.
Partial results are as follows:
Norway: 163 yes, 63 no
Harrison: 87 yes, 48 no
Hebron: 29 yes, 11 no
Paris: 122 yes, 118 no
West Paris: 26 yes, 22 no
-
Uncategorized
Police log
-
Opinion
Mark Wood: Death with dignity a slippery slope
-
Opinion
Betsy Sawyer-Manter: Elders, please be aware
-
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: The Democrats’ fairy tale campaigns
-
Connections
Community sales