LEWISTON — The Woman’s Hospital Association Rotating Art Gallery at Central Maine Medical Center is displaying the photography of Doug Warner and the paintings of six local artists who gathered together to create their display.

Warner’s photography hobby began as an extension of his hikes through scenic Maine. In the over 40 years he’s been hiking, Warner has worked to improve his photography skills. “I’m always up for an adventure and my hikes take me all over. My camera is always in hand.”

The six local artists who are displaying this month are all friends of retired art teacher Linda DeSantis who stated, “One of the great pleasures of being retired is having the time to pursue my love of the visual arts. I draw inspiration from the natural world. The elements of color, form and texture appeal to me as well as dynamic composition.”

Other artists include local artist and gallery owner, Anita Poulin, who comes from three generations of artists who have painted scenes of Maine for nearly a century; veteran secondary school educator, Karen Ogg, Maine artist; Susan Fitz-Patrick, who enjoys recreating her love of the ocean in her paintings; acrylic pouring artist, Martha Levesque; and Nancy Jutras, who stated, “The beauty and peacefulness found in nature capture my imagination.”

The works on display may be purchased through the WHA Gift Shop located adjacent to the main lobby at Central Maine Medical Center. A percentage of sale proceeds benefits patients of CMMC.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: