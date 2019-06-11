Cal Thomas’ column, “Mueller’s upside down justice” (Sun Journal, June 5), should also try to explain away a letter from more than 1,000 former federal prosecutors detailing their opinions from the Mueller report:

“Each of us believes that the conduct of President Trump described in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report would, in the case of any other person not covered by the Office of Legal Counsel policy against indicting a sitting President, result in multiple felony charges for obstruction of justice.”

I have to wonder — who is upside down here?

James Sheridan, Stratton

< Previous

Next >