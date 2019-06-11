ARLINGTON, Mass. — The New England Museum Association recently announced the Bates College Museum of Art in Lewiston and the Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum in Brunswick won recognition in the 2019 Publication Awards Competition.

“These awards celebrate the often unacknowledged outreach and communication work that museums do regularly through print and digital media publications. Good design easily and quickly connects museums with their communities in an aesthetically pleasing way,” said NEMA Executive Director Dan Yaeger in announcing the honor. “The winning institutions and the designers who worked with them should be commended for setting the bar so high.”

Overall, the winning submissions from 13 categories impressed the judges with their sophisticated simplicity, vibrant colors and clever design. This year the competition included 139 submissions from 53 museums.

Competition winners will be recognized and exhibited at the 101st annual NEMA conference in Burlington, Vermont, Nov. 6-8.

The Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum was recognized for: “Enduring Connections: Contemporary Alaskan Yup’ik and Iñupiat Art,” first place, poster; “Blossoming Tundra,” second place, poster; and “Enduring Connections: Contemporary Alaskan Yup’ik and Iñupiat Art,” first place, invitations (under $500,000 budget).

Bates College Museum of Art was recognized for: “Dahlov Ipcar: Blue Moon & Menageries,” second place, exhibition catalogues (under $500,000 budget); and “Anthropocenic: Art About the Natural World in the Human Era Gallery Guide,” second place, supplemental materials (under $500,000 budget).

For more about the New England Museum Association and to see the other regional Publication Award recipients, go to www.nemanet.org.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: