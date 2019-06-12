MAINE — A1 Auto Transport Inc. is in the auto transport industry, and is am international moving company with offices in Maine. The company’s national recognition has made it possible for them to extend their scholarship program to all eligible students in Maine. Scholarships are awarded in the sum of $250, $500 or $1,000 per year.

Any student enrolled in college, a trade school, university or other accredited institute may enter if they have a GPA of 3.0 or higher. To enter for the scholarship, qualified students must write an essay of 1,000 or more words in relation to the auto transport industry. Some examples of topics to use for these essays include international auto transport, auto transport services, enclosed car shipping, open-air car shipping, door-to-door vehicle transport, shipping classic or antique cars, motorcycle shipping, freight shipping, and moving long distance.

All essays must be 100% unique and not published anywhere else online. A1’s Scholarship Committee is responsible for reviewing all entries and will check for plagiarism.

Students may submit their essays to [email protected] Students must include their name, name of the school, email address, mailing address, and a contact number with their essays. The deadline for essay submissions is March 10, 2020. At that time, the Scholarship Committee will begin reviews of the essays.

By the end of March 2020, qualified essays will be released on A1’s website along with the student’s byline. These essays are then voted on by the Scholarship Committee. Winners will be announced on the website as well as through email. Students are allowed to share the link to their content on their social media platforms for friends and family to view.

To learn more about this scholarship opportunity through A1 Auto Transport, go to http://www.a1autotransport.com/a-1-auto-transport-scholarship/.

