FARMINGTON — The Gold LEAF Institute Senior College at University of Maine Farmington will host the 2019 Summer Term Kick-Off and annual meeting on Wednesday, June 26, at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall, 130 Quebec St., Farmington. The event will run from 3 to 4 p.m.; course registrations will take place from 4 to 5 p.m.

Meet the presenters and current members. The event is free and open to the public.

Gold LEAF is a member-run organization that promotes lifelong learning. Membership is open to anyone 50 or older, and to their spouse/partner, regardless of age.

For information, call 778-7063, email [email protected], or go to www.goldleafinstitute.org.

