LEWISTON – Janice Cote of Lewiston passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 7, 2019, after battling a brief illness. Janice was born to Richard and Aurore Cote of Auburn and grew up surrounded by the love of her parents and four sisters. She met the love of her life, Cleveland Palmer, in 1981 and started a family with him a few years later with the birth of their only son, Joshua. She was a devoted and beloved mother. Janice worked for 29 years at L.L. Bean’s Lewiston Peck Building, where she forged many friendships, before retiring early last year. To all those who knew her, she was a source of light and goodness. She had an extraordinary capacity for love and laughter, and she delighted in brightening up the days of those around her with a silly joke or a warm smile. Her love of people was always evident in the way she put others’ needs ahead of her own, sometimes to her own detriment. Family was always her first priority, and for the last few years, she – alongside her sisters – cared for her parents until their passing in 2018. Her love and care extended to animals, as well – she devoted much of her time to rescuing feral cats and finding them homes. Her own cherished companion, Gizmo, was the first of those rescues.Janice is survived by her son, Joshua Palmer; son-in-law, Michael Piña; sisters, Susan Page, Cathy Lachance, Mary Levesque, and Denise Denis; brothers-in-law, Stephen Page, Richard Lachance, John Levesque, Michael Denis; nieces and nephews, Stephanie Page, Jason Trott, Nicole Denis, Jessie Levesque, Nathan Storer, Rebecca Trott, Alexis Trott, Dominic Trott, and Isaiah Trott.She is predeceased by her husband, Cleveland Palmer; and her parents, Richard and Aurore Cote.She will be missed immensely. We will hold her in our hearts and memories until we meet again.The family will be celebrating her life with a private ceremony.In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations made in her honor to the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society.

