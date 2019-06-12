AUBURN – Leonard A. Michaud, 84, of Mechanic Falls passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Clover Manor. He was born in Eagle Lake on Sept. 13, 1934, the son of Edward and Yvonne Martin Michaud.

He was a 1952 graduate of Fort Kent Community High School and an Air Force veteran. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus.

He retired from U.S. Customs Service in January of 1993. He has been a resident of Houlton for 33 years before moving to Mechanic Falls in 2012.

Leonard is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marcella “Marcie” Pelkey Michaud of Mechanic Falls; his sons, Mark and his partner, Larry Parks of Depew, N.Y., Timothy “Tim” and his wife, Donna of Mechanic Falls and Scott and his wife, Debbie of Mechanic Falls; grandchildren, Aimee and her husband, Derek Footman of Auburn, Joshua and his friend, Olivia of Mechanic Falls and Hannah and Gabriel of Mechanic Falls; great-grandchildren, Camden, Jaxson and Colby Footman, Aubree, Isabelle and Abel Michaud.

Leonard was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Cyr; and a grandson, Tyler Benjamin Michaud.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, June 15 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Ransom Church, 117 Elm Street, Mechanic Falls, followed by a time of fellowship at the Parish Center. Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday evening at Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Mechanic Falls at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

Donations in his memory may be made to

Our Lady of Ransom building fund,

St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish

32 Paris St.

Norway, ME 04268 or

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240

