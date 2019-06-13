LEEDS — Psychiatric nurse practitioner Miles Brookes has joined DFD Russell Medical Centers.

Brookes brings extensive experience to those with psychiatric and substance use disorders. He is certified through the American Nurses Credentialing Center, is a member of the American Psychiatric Nurses Association and a member of the National Honor Society of Nursing, Sigma Theta Tau. He specializes in treating chronic and persistent mental health challenges compounded with substance use.

He will see current DFD patients referred by their primary care provider.

