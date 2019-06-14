JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Cecile Rolande Fortin, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Cecile was born Aug. 7, 1931 in Lisbon to George and Alice Janelle. She married Jacques Armand Fortin on Sept. 4, 1954. Although she enjoyed her final years with her daughters, Therese in Tennessee and Nancy in Texas, she kept Maine forever in her heart. She always had fun playing with her grandchildren and for many years she enjoyed dancing and playing cards with her friends and family.

Cecile is survived by her sister, Florence Fazekas of Lewiston; her daughters, Therese, Nancy, and Jacqueline; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her husband, Jacques; brother, Edmund and sisters, Irene and Georgette.

There will be a graveside service at Saint Anne’s cemetery in Lisbon at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 15.

Cecile’s family is asking for donations to support research for Alzheimer’s Disease. Please consider contributing in her memory to Alzheimer’s research.

