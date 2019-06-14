BREWER – Jim Raymond, 74, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on May 7, 2019. Jim was the son of Glynnese and Philip Raymond.

He grew up in Wilton and graduated from Wilton Academy. After high school, he joined the United States Air Force and served his country proudly and with honor. He was stationed in many places including Mississippi, Alaska, the Mojave Desert, Calif., Rome and Syracuse, N.Y., Charlestown and Caswell, Maine, Germany and Saudi Arabia. After retiring from the military, Jim went on to work for General Electric Company, on OTH radar, which brought him and Janie back to the great state of Maine, which they both loved dearly. He and Janie worked part time as distribution managers for the Maine Sportsman newspaper. They also had a small business called J & J Information Systems. Jim also worked for several years at the Downeast Correctional Facility in Bucks Harbor in the accounting department. Jim was active in the community serving on the Machias Budget Committee. For several years, he was commander of the Machias Civil Air Patrol. He was a member of the American Legion Post #9, where he served as treasurer. Jim was an avid cribbage player and a regular member of the Machias Cribbage Club. He married the love of his life Janie on Sept. 7, 1974.

He was predeceased by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Philip and Shirley Raymond; niece, Cathy Chobot.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years; sister-in-law, Anne Cummings; nephew, Stephen Schwartz; and many cousins and friends.

Condolences may be sent to Janie Cummings, 74 Parkway South, Brewer, ME 04401. Services were held May 13 in Sherman. Arrangements in care of Bowers Funeral Home. www.bowersfuneral.com

