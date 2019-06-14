SOUTH PARIS – Leo P. Gourde, 95, of Hall Hill Road in Rumford, passed away on Tuesday June 11, 2019, at the Maine Veteran’s Home in South Paris. He was born in Jay Maine on Sept.10, 1923, a son of Joseph and Marie A. (Litalien) Gourde. Leo was educated in Jay schools. He entered the Army at the age of 17, serving in WWII. Leo married Pauline Chaisson on Feb. 4, 1950, together they celebrated 60 years of marriage; she passed away on May 5, 2010. He was employed with the Rumford Public Works Department for 25 years and for many of those years served as Rumford’s official Dog Officer. Leo was a communicant of Parish of the Holy Savior and was a member of the Dixfield American Legion. He enjoyed playing Bingo, fishing and spending time with family at North Pond in the Belgrade Region. Surviving are his daughter, Linda Myers and husband Don of Vernon, Conn., his son, Donald Gourde of Rumford; his loving and dearest nephew, Conrad Hennessy and wife Betty; best friend and brother-in-law, George Litalien and wife Anita; and several other nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife Pauline, three brothers, Albert, Roland and Xavier, and sisters, Cecile Hennessy, Betty LaPointe, and Theresa Brady. The family wishes to thank the Maine Veterans Home for the wonderful care given to Leo. You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday July 12, 2019, at Parish of the Holy Savior. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center 250 Penobscot St. Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com If so desired contributions in Leo’s memory may be made to the: Resident’s Activity Fund Maine Veteran’s Home 477 High St. South Paris, ME 04281

