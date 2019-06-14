June 28-July 1: “Mamma Mia,”Community Musical Theater, 7 p.m.; Sunday, June 30 offers at 4 p.m. matinee.

Venues: Rangeley Friends of the Arts Lakeside Theater: 2493 Main St. Church of the Good Shepherd: 2614 Main St. Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery: located in the Lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater Oquossoc Park: Corner of routes 4 and 17 in Oquossoc Village Pond Street: Off Main Street in downtown Rangeley

July 2: Artists Reception: Mularz/Bachelder 5-6:30 p.m., Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery

July 2: Sami Stevens, jazz vocalist, 7 p.m.

July 6: International Fly Fishing Film Festival, sponsored by the Rangeley Historical Society, 6:30 p.m.

July 8-9: Love, Work & Knowledge: The Life and Trials of Wilhelm Reich, independent biographical film, 7 p.m.

July 11: RFA Annual Fundraiser: Tapestry-LIVE The Carole King Songbook, 5:30 p.m. at private homes and the theater

July 15-19: Drama Camp, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

July 17: RFA Street Dance, 6:30–10 p.m., Pond Street

July 19: Rangeley Historical Society Movie: Rangeley in 3-D, 7 p.m.

July 20: The Lakeview Chamber Players (Maceks & Friends), 7 p.m., Church of the Good Shepherd

July 23– 26: Plein Air Workshop with George Van Hook, all media.

July 25-26, 28-29: RFA DIVA Show, pop culture, 7:30 p.m., Community Theater Production

July 29–Aug. 2: TEEN Drama Week, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Aug. 1: Art in August, 10 a.m.to 4 p.m., Oquossoc Park in downtown Oquossoc

Aug. 2-5: MFF in the Mountains, The Best of the Maine International Film Festival, films and details TBA

Aug. 3: Artists Reception: Johnson–New Works, 5:30–7 p.m., Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery

Aug. 5-9: RFA Music Camp, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Aug. 6: RFA Home Tour & Taste of Rangeley, 12:30 p.m.

Aug. 8: Sandy River Ramblers Bluegrass Concert, 7 p.m.

Aug. 9: Rangeley Historical Society Movie: Rangeley in 3-D, 7 p.m.

Aug. 13-16: Plein Air Watercolor Workshop with Michael Vermette

Aug. 16-18: “Death of a Salesman,” Community Theater production, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23: Rangeley Community Chorus Concert, 7 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater

Aug. 24: Bob Marley, Maine comedian, two shows, 7 and 9 p.m.

Aug. 30: Maine Outdoor Film Festival, 7 p.m., part of the Trail Town Festival

Sep. 14: Awards Reception, Western Mountain Photography Show, 7 p.m., exhibit continues through Sept. 30.

Oct. 5: Awards Reception, Artists Trail Fine Art Exhibit, 7 p.m., exhibit continues through Nov. 2

FMI: rangeleyarts.org

