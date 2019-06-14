LEWISTON — Western Maine Community Action at the CareerCenter in Lewiston and Oxford Hills/Nezinscot Adult Education are offering another opportunity for welding training with Bancroft Contracting Corp. in South Paris.
The customized professional welding program offers 72 hours of hands-on welding instruction and safety training, held at Bancroft, plus 20 hours of classroom time for math for welders and job-readiness skills that will be held at Oxford Hills Adult Education, 256 Main St., Paris.
There is no cost for this training for income-eligible candidates. Self-pay candidates are eligible for training; the course is valued at $1,955 per person.
The 92-hour program provides students with welding processes used by Bancroft Contracting Corp. and other local employers.
Students successfully completing the course will be offered an additional on-the-job training opportunity supported by WMCA and full-time employment at Bancroft.
Interested candidates must register by calling 207-753-9037 or 207-749-8842, ext. 1545. Deadline to register is Monday, July 8.
Orientation is from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 10, at Oxford Hills Adult Education, 256 Main St., Oxford.
