Androscoggin County

• Robert Baizley, 57, of Scarborough, on charges of failure to register a motor vehicle over 150 days and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 8:50 a.m. Saturday on Union Street.

Auburn

• Deniece Ballard, 26, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 7:49 p.m. Friday on Kings Street.

• Thomas Jurray Jr., 36, of Auburn, on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, 1:54 a.m. Saturday on Drummond Street.

Lewiston

• Anthony Choiniere, 37, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 7:20 p.m. Friday at 50 Elm St.

• Mohamed Omar, 33, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 11:49 p.m. Friday at 73 Knox St.

• Mohamed Adan, 30, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 11:50 p.m. Friday at 73 Knox St.

• Heather Blair, 29, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 2:49 a.m. Saturday at 58 College St.

• Kenneth Drake, 27, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 94 Bardwell St.

• Donald Billings, 58, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 5:50 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Pine and Horton streets.

