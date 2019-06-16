LEWISTON – James E. Bixby, 44, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday June 12, 2019 in Lewiston. He was born on Jan. 28, 1975 to Charles F. and Lorraine Davis (May) Bixby Sr. in Lewiston. He attended Poland Elementary and graduated from Gray/New Gloucester High School.

He had been a manager at Old Castle in Poland for many years. James married Amanda “Amie” Pearce on June 2, 2007. James was an avid softball player with the Auburn Rec league for 19 years. He was a member of the Gray/New Gloucester little league for four years, coaching baseball, football and basketball. He loved music, guitar playing and singing. James loved get togethers at his home and playing horseshoes. He was dedicated to his family, liked by all, a hard worker, and had a very big heart. James always pitched in to help others.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda; his son, Connor; his father, Charles F. Bixby Sr., his mother Lorraine Davis and her husband, Jerald; his brothers, Charles Bixby Jr. and Zachary Davis; his grandmother, Catherine May; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, James May Jr., Charles and Barbara Bixby.

A memorial service will be held on June 19 at 12 noon, at the New Vineyard Church, Lisbon Street, Lewiston with a time of visitation from 11 a.m. – 12 noon, prior to the service. Interment will be held immediately following at Pine Grove Cemetery in Poland with a celebration of life to follow at the Bixby home. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal Street, Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

< Previous

Next >

filed under: