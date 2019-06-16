LEWISTON – Roger Cloutier, 74, of Lewiston passed away peacefully at home with his loved ones by his side on June 13, 2019. He was born on Nov. 14, 1944 in Lewiston, to parents Lucien and Adrienne (Martineau) Cloutier.

Roger attended St. Dom’s High School, class of 1964. He worked at Maine Electronics, and also at Digital Equipment Corp.

He married his high school sweetheart, Fran (Pouliot) Cloutier on Sept. 3, 1966

He enjoyed fishing with friends, Fred and Bart, loved spending time with his grandchildren, going “upta” camp, and cherished summer days with his wife, Fran, at Reid. He also enjoyed lunches at Graziano’s, and political arguments with his son-in-law, Steve.

Roger was predeceased by both parents; sisters and brothers-in-law, Madeline and Roger St. Hilaire and Annette and Donol Clark .

He is survived by his wife, Fran (Pouliot) Cloutier; daughters, Christina Mayberry and husband, Steve of Denmark, Caryn Berry and husband, Joshua of Carthage; and his well-loved grandchildren, Adam “Big Guy”, Tessa “Tessarina”, Eliza Jayne, Nash “Little Guy”; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A committal service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the large chapel at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston.

Donations may be made in Roger’s memory to the

Androscoggin Hospice House

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, Maine 04240

