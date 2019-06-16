LAKELAND, Fla. – Leo earned his angel wings and went home to the Lord on June 12, 2019. He was born in Rumford June 19, 1930. Son of Eva Fontaine Auger (deceased) and Lionel Auger (deceased). He attended Stephens High School and then joined and served his country for nine years in the Navy as well as 11 years in the Air Force. He retired from the Air force and moved his family to Lakeland Fla. in 1968. He married his high school sweetheart in 1950 and was married for 64 years to Margaret Ahearn Auger (deceased). Leo was an avid Catholic and was a member of St Joseph’s Catholic Church for over 60 years. “Family, God and Country” was a quote that he would often say and shared with his grandchildren. Leo started XYZ Liquors Inc. in Lakeland Fla. Leo and his wife started and worked the first lounge/package on Memorial Blvd. His brother, Paul Auger and son, Sherman Auger joined the company and together they had 15 lounges and package stores. Leo was an active contributor to the City of Lakeland and was on the code enforcement board and gave to a variety of charities: Salvation Army, Talbot House, International Children, Catholic Charities, St Jude’s, Veterans and more.Leo loved people and always wanted to help others. Every holiday Leo would box up food and take it to the Talbot House. Leo would also bring home stray pets that he would find and either keep them or find them a good home. He loved his children, grandchildren and his animals so much.Family: son, Sherman Auger (Kris), daughters, Raydene (Bill) Read, Donna (Chris) Canning; grandchildren, Erika (Robert) Myers, Veronica (Adam) Jackson, Christopher Canning, Cody Canning, Clay Canning and stepson, Cole Canning; as well as one great-grandson, Pearce Jackson. Siblings: brother, William Auger – Lakeland, Fla./Rangley, Paul Auger – Lakeland Fla., Roger Auger – Rumford (deceased), sisters, Lorraine Auger, Gail Auger, and Joan Gellatly whom all reside in Lakeland Fla. A Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 26, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Lakeland, Fla. Following the service, there will be a reception in the Church Hall. In lieu of flowers: SPCA Florida5850 Brannen Read SouthLakeland FL 33813863-646-7722or make donations toBlessing and HopeFood Pantry (863) 698-7512BlessingsandHopeFood [email protected] address:P.O. Box 2150Lakeland FL 33806physical address: 2150 E. Edgewood Dr.Lakeland, FL 33803

