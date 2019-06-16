AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 6-3 win over the Akron RubberDucks in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday. With the victory, the Sea Dogs swept the three-game series.

The double by Dalbec came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Sea Dogs a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Joey Curletta hit an RBI single, bringing home Dalbec.

The Sea Dogs added to their lead in the fifth when Curletta hit a two-run double.

Portland right-hander Denyi Reyes (2-8) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jake Paulson (5-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and five hits over three innings.

Portland 4, Akron 0

Jhon Nunez hit an RBI single in the fifth inning, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 4-0 win over the Akron RubberDucks in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The single by Nunez started the scoring in a three-run inning and broke a scoreless tie. Later in the inning, C.J. Chatham hit an RBI single and Nunez scored on a groundout.

The Sea Dogs tacked on another run in the seventh when Nunez hit a solo home run.

Portland starter Dedgar Jimenez (2-3) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Tanner Tully (5-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up three runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings.

The RubberDucks were held scoreless for the eighth time this season, while the Sea Dogs’ staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

