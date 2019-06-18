Why is the Auburn School Department bent on making Auburn not affordable for a family to come here? School Department officials pushed for the extravagant new high school, but how will the city manage to pay for the upkeep when the old building couldn’t even be maintained?

When “Maine’s Got Talent” appeared at the Franco Center, the crowd couldn’t fill the 425 seats, but Auburn will get a 1,200-seat auditorium for theater and concerts (for Hollywood wannabes), and upgraded sports facilities (everyone will look good chasing a ball on artificial turf — it’s better for selfies). Those have nothing to do with education. And hasn’t anyone noticed the empty bleachers at EL basketball games? Not only that, but I was under the impression that there are less students, year after year.

All nonsense. What I see is a skyrocketing tax rate, businesses folding left and right and no reason to come to Auburn except for low income housing or until tax increment financing runs out.

Perhaps there will be a new course offered at the high school on balancing a checkbook. It should be a prerequisite to enter college.

The Auburn School Department needs to face a reality check on how debt affects a person’s health and well-being.

Jeffrey Keenan, Auburn