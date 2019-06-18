LEWISTON – Joseph R. Mynahan, 48, passed away on June 11, 2019. Born in Lewiston on May 11, 1971, he was the son of Timothy and Bernadette (French). Joe was an amazing father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to everyone he knew, and was truly in his element when surrounded by his family, especially with his daughters, Jordan and Brooklyn. His love for his girls was immense and they made him very proud. Nothing brought him more joy than the quality time they shared – whether it was playing sports, teaching them something new, or taking family vacations. Most of Joe’s childhood was spent with his brothers and close neighbors and friends on Dyer Road, playing hockey, swimming in the family pool, building treehouses, and many other activities. A standout athlete, he played soccer and ice hockey, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1989.

Joe was an extremely hard worker and could build and fix anything he touched, eventually starting his own business, East Coast Fitness. He generously donated equipment and services to law enforcement and local schools. Joe was actively involved and president of the Timothy J. Mynahan Foundation, established in 1992, in memory of his brother. He and his family held many golf tournaments and fundraising events that provided annual scholarships to Lewiston High School seniors, as well as a new scoreboard on the field at LHS.

Coaching sports was very important to Joe. He was loved and admired by the kids he coached on the St. Dom’s ice hockey team. He had a natural ability to work with each player so that they learned new skills, while having fun and staying excited about the game. He had such a big heart and wanted to lend a hand to others whenever he could. His generous spirit, sense of humor, and gift of gab will be missed by everyone. He truly loved to have fun and lived life to the fullest.

He is survived by Rhonda Mynahan and their daughters, Jordan and Brooklyn, of Lewiston; his loving parents, Timothy and Bernadette of Lewiston; brother, Patrick and his wife, Laura, and nieces, Olivia and Katherine of Alfred. He is also survived by aunts and uncles, Richard and Reine Mynahan of Lewiston, Theresa and Robert Deflumere of Georgia, and Rena Mynahan of Lisbon; and so many very close cousins that were more like brothers and sisters to him. He was predeceased by his brother, Timothy, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, June 19, from 4-7 p.m., at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, in Lewiston. A celebration of life will be held at the funeral home Thursday, June 20, at 11 a.m., followed by graveside committal prayers at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lewiston. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be

made to the:

Timothy J. Mynahan Foundation

173 Dyer Road

Lewiston, ME 04240

< Previous

Next >

filed under: