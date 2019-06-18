JAY – Barbara Elaine Farrington, 94, passed away at her home in Jay on June 15, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 10, 1924, in Jay, the daughter of Harold and Dorothy Farrington. She attended Jay and Wilton schools and graduated from Wilton Academy in 1942. She worked at Wilton Woolen Mill, Livermore Falls Shoe and Bass Shoe in Wilton. She also went to beautician school in her thirties and had a beauty shop for many years on the homestead property. Her daughter, Teri, was born in 1956 and was the joy of her life. Teri blessed her with seven granddaughters and 14 great-grandchildren.

Barbie was a long standing member of the Bean’s Corner Baptist Church (77 years) where she was active as secretary, deaconess, Sunday school teacher, youth leader, choir member, one time director of the choir and played the piano and organ for many years.

She also was active at East Livermore Camp Meeting Assoc., now Camp Good News where she was secretary for many years. Because of her devotion the BCBC members built a cabin there for the young people and spent many great and blessed summers there.

She is survived by her daughter, Teri and son-in-law, Phil Miess; granddaughters, Erin Friedlander and husband, Arin, Kristy Tompkins and husband, Eric, Jaime Furka and husband, Keary, Megan Shorey and husband, Mike, Ashley Parker and husband, Chris, Emily Ross and fiancé, Craig Sweet and Katelyn Turner and husband, Josh. Great-grandchildren are Isaac, Ben and Zachary Friedlander, Olivia and Alissa Tompkins, Natalie and Emma Furka, Logan, Gavin, Wesley and Calvin Shorey, Henry and Nora Parker, and Grayson Turner. A brother, Wayne, and wife, Roberta, of Gorham; sisters, Glenda and Sharon of Jay; and sister-in-law, Judy Farrington of Jay. Many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Kenneth and Maynard; sisters, Frances, Norma and Virginia.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday June 22, 2019, at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Beans Corner Baptist Church ME-133 & ME-156, Jay, Maine. Cremation care provided by Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Road, Jay, Maine. A kind word may be left on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com

Donations may be made in her memory to:

Camp Good News

413 Campground Road

Livermore Falls, ME 04254

