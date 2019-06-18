Police arrested two people near a business on Route 25 in Limington on Tuesday afternoon and charged them with operating a mobile methamphetamine lab.

Amanda Merrifield, 33, of Limington and 34-year-old Jason Adams of Charlotte, North Carolina, were each charged with operation of a meth lab in a motor vehicle. Adams was also charged with violating his bail conditions, Maine State Police said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

State troopers, agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and deputies from the York County Sheriff’s Office surrounded the vehicle around 1 p.m. and located crystal meth and drug manufacturing items inside the vehicle, according to the release.

The MDEA clandestine lab response team was called in to secure the vehicle and process the evidence.

Merrifield and Adams were transported to the York County Jail where Merrifield was being held on $1,000 cash bail. Adams was held without bail. Both are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Springvale District Court.

Last month, Merrifield was the passenger in a pickup truck in Gorham when her boyfriend, Kyle Needham, was shot and killed by a police officer in a Burger King parking lot. Needham was wanted on warrants, including for eluding a Maine State Police trooper during a car chase in York County in May. In an interview days later, Merrifield said the shooting was unnecessary and that Needham never intended to hurt anyone.

That shooting is being investigated by the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

