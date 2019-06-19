LEWISTON — LA Arts and the Art Walk LA Committee present a celebration of Pride Month and community at the upcoming Art Walk LA, happening in downtown Lewiston and Auburn from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28.
The event turns the downtown into a bustling arts district on the final Friday of each month from May through October. Among the highlights this month:
• In the LA Arts Gallery: Youth from Outright LA commemorate the June 28, 1969, start of the Stonewall Riots with a show of artworks inspired by this catalyst for the gay rights movement.
• In the LA Arts Downstage: Free film screening of “Breaking the Silence: Stories from Oregon’s LGBTQ Veterans and Service Members.” Show time is 7 p.m.
• At Dufresne Plaza, 72 Lisbon St.: Live music by Sylvain’s Acadian Aces, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Henna hand-painting, cornhole and other family games.
• At Festival Plaza, 112 Main St., Auburn: Fun Run Band plays “kindie rock” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Art Walk LA welcomes the following new venues to the lively mix of more than two dozen art and performance spaces along the route:
• Baraka Store, 234 Lisbon St., artist, Alexandra Hood.
• Mogadishu Business Center, 240 Lisbon St., artist to be announced.
• Hope Halal, 253 Lisbon St., artist, Melanie Therrien.
For a map and full list of venues and artists, visit www.laarts.org/artwalk/.
Artists, artisans and performers and volunteers are encouraged to participate by registering at http://www.laarts.org/artwalk/register/.
