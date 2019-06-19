100 years ago: 1919

“The pool rooms of Lewiston,” said Chief of Police Field to a Journal reporter this morning, “are breeding places for young criminals. They are the places in which by far the greater number of offenders of law and order and decency are planned. All of them permit minors to play and permit gambling for surprisingly high stakes. We have heard of $50 being placed upon a single game.”

50 years ago: 1969

To spark support for Auburn’s Centennial observance some youngsters rode around town in a sound truck garbed in 1869 style. Gardner Scalon, Buddy Rogers, Darlene Scalon, Peter Rattigan and Jim St. Pierre were seen in a sound truck made available to them by Barber Harold Smith, sharing their enthusiasm with the man in the street. The group drove through the downtown street spreading the word.

25 years ago: 1994

Archive files for this period not available.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

