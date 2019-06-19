LIVERMORE — Spruce Mountain Primary School students, teachers and volunteers spent Wednesday morning, June 12 outdoors participating in a number of fun activities to celebrate the end of the school year.

The field day was part of the school’s Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports program that encourages students to be at their best through positive reinforcements and rewards. The social, emotional and academic outcomes of students are improved with the program.

The second grade teachers planned the field day. They organized the games, volunteers and schedules.

“We had nothing but praise, a lot of good feedback,” second grade teacher Shannon Cuthbertson said.

PBIS provided a bounce house and a water slide. The Parent Teacher Organization paid for a dunk tank and ice cream cups for all of the students.

“The water in the dunk tank was 48 degrees. One teacher got dunked but she came out like a Popsicle so we stopped using it,” Cuthbertson said.

She said they hope to have two water slides next year.

“It was a great day,” Cuthbertson said.

