LIVERMORE — At the June 10 Selectpersons meeting, the dedication for the annual report and the Spirit of America Award recipient were announced.

The annual report is dedicated in memory of Tom Berry who passed away in April.

According to the printed dedication, integrity, hardworking, honesty, dedicated, faithful, loving, kind, a true gentleman are words that come to mind when the name Tom Berry is heard.

Berry was one of three brothers who worked their way up through the ranks of Berry Hill Orchards, the family business. He first helped his dad, Howard Berry, manage the packing house and shipping the fruit. They later worked together looking after the spraying, pruning, fertilizing and land management. Working on the family farm was not all that defined him.

Berry and his wife, Bev McIver shared 67 years together, raising three children. The enjoyed 50 plus years at their summer camp on Long Pond that became their permanent home.

Berry served nine years on the School Administrative District 36 board of directors, 18 years as a selectperson and several years on the road committee. He was a volunteer fireman in his early years.

Berry was a member of the North Livermore Baptist Church where he served as deacon, trustee and moderator. He was a Sunday school teacher and loved music, singing in the choir and serving as its director. For years Berry was the organist and one of the original members of the NLBC Men’s Quartet, which sang together for 35 years.

Berry was a father, grandfather, uncle, brother, father–in–law and friend. He lived his life with his cup always half full.

The Spirit of America Award was presented to Lew Lyman.

Lyman is a member of the Livermore–Livermore Falls Historical Society and the NLBC. He sings in the choir and was part of the Tribute Singers which performed for the church’s 225 anniversary.

Lyman is the town’s Sexton and serves on the Cemetery Committee.

