URI

KINGSTON, RI — Emma Davidson of Oxford, has been named to the University of Rhode Island Spring 2019 Dean’s List. To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

UNE

BIDDEFORD — Abigail Davis of Fryeburg been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New England for the 2019 sporing semester. Dean’s List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

Wentworth

BOSTON, MA – Erin Elizabeth Morton of Norway has made the Dean’s List at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the spring 2019 semester.

