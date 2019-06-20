MINOT — Minot Historical Society will be hosting its annual Civil War encampment at 493 Center Minot Hill Rd. in Minot on Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is a free living history event open to all ages.

Re-enactors from 3rd Maine Infantry, the 15th Alabama, and the 5th Connecticut will be demonstrating what the life of a common soldier was like during the war.

A dress tent, surgeon tent and period pharmacist tent will also be on hand.

The soldiers will also conduct drills and mock battles throughout the weekend.

For those sensitive to sudden loud noises, please bring proper hearing protection to avoid being startled.

Throughout the weekend the Historical Society will have the 1830’s parsonage open for free self-guided tours.

Saturday’s itinerary includes four guest speakers:

10 a.m. Charlie Plummer will discuss the education structure of the North and South during the war era.

11 a.m. Professor Jay Hoar will be giving a talk on the last Maine and oldest Civil War veterans.

1:30 p.m. Connie Benwitz will present various period quilts she has sewn and describe their pertinence to the Underground Railroad

2:15 p.m. Carolyn Lawson will be giving a presentation on Civil War attire

A hot dog and bean lunch will be for sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and pie and coffee/tea will be for sale at 1 p.m.

Sunday morning a tentative 9 a.m. church service is being discussed to be held at the Center Minot Church across from the parsonage-all welcome to attend.

Sunday’s lunch (consisting of American chop suey, salad and bread) will run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Vendors will also be on hand both days.

This is a cash only event.

For more information please see Minot Historical Society Civil War Encampment on Facebook or call (207) 966-2622.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: