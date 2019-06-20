O.E.S. Reads

We had another successful year of O.E.S. Reads! Our students were surprised during the opening ceremony that they would be reading the book “A Boy Called Bat” by Elana K. Arnold! Students were thrilled with the choice and enjoyed a month of daily book trivia questions, classroom activities, family night, and a fun closing ceremony where students were able to Skype with the author. This has become such a fun OES yearly tradition.

Family Night

On May 9th our school had our OES Reads Family Night to celebrate our school-wide read, “A Boy Called Bat.” We had a great turnout to celebrate our book with their families. Students had the chance to pick out books and read them in tents next to paper campfires. There was also a yogurt bar where students had the chance to try yogurt parfaits instead of just plain vanilla yogurt (like Bat prefers). There were other activities like face painting, trivia questions, a skunk obstacle course, an autism awareness station, and a skunk craft. Later in the evening, Sparks Ark came to do an animal presentation. Students were able to see and learn about all kinds of animals like sugar gliders, chinchillas and even a giant snake!

Our family night was lots of fun. If you missed it this year, come check it out next spring.

Field Trips

The 6th graders had an amazing day attending the Boston Red Sox STEM Day. They spent time viewing STEM

demonstrations and experiments. They also had the opportunity to listen to multiple STEM experts and professionals. Prior to attending this day, 6th graders made egg drop devices so they could participate in an egg drop off Fenway Park’s historic Green Monster. Our device

was successful! What an amazing experience!

Our 6th grade class was able to attend a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park, thanks to the generous donations and hard work of our students and parents. This certainly is a memory many will cherish!

The 6th graders had an eventful time attending the Southern Maine Children’s Water Festival at the University of Southern Maine.

Third graders traveled to Albany Township for a mining expedition on May 29. Bruce Barrett presented the history of the mine and showed us samples. He also gave us a tour of the mine including an awesome tunnel.

Everyone brought home lots of rock samples to keep. Bumpus Mine is owned by the Stifler family.

On May 31, the fourth graders took a field trip to Augusta. We visited the Maine State Museum and the State House! This year, students spent time studying Maine and our government. We learned about the 3 branches of government, the State House, and how a bill becomes a law. We were very lucky to get a tour of the State House from Senator Hamper. We were able to visit the Senate and the House of Representations to see how they run

their meetings. In the museum, we saw exhibits of Maine animals,

gems, inventions, and industries and more. We had a great time!

Guardians

What a wonderful turnout we had for Goodies for Guardians on Friday, May 3. Students and families enjoyed a morning of yummy treats served by our PTO

and staff volunteers. After having treats, families were able to visit our Scholastic Book Fair. Thank you to all who made this yearly event possible!

Staff Appreciation

Staff Appreciation Week took place May 6-10. Our staff was so spoiled with goodies provided daily by our wonderful PTO members. The Vineyard Church provide its yearly breakfast to us as well. Our staff is so thankful for all of the kindness shown to us during this week. Thank you to all who made us feel so special:

Mile Run

On May 8, Fourth Graders from around the district met at Gouin Field in Norway to participate in the annual Mile Run. Our 4th Graders did a marvelous job and came away with some impressive times. Way to go!

Thank You

As support of Choose Kind, and to build awareness to cleft/cranial facial differences, Facing Maine recently donated the book “Wonder” to our school. We happily added it to our library collection. Thank you Facing Maine!

DARE

As part of the 5th Grade Healthy Choices Unit, Officer Jack joined us for a 10 week DARE unit. Topics included health effects of drug and alcohol as well as peer pressure, bullying, and confident communication. Parents

and students enjoyed presentations and graduation on May 15. Way to go 5th Grade and a big Thank You to Captain Ricky Jack!

Team Octopus

Author Ann Braden visited our 4th, 5th, and 6th graders to talk about writing, her book, “The Benefits of Being an Octopus,” and what it means to be TeamOctopus. Every student received a temporary octopus tattoo or octopus sticker in exchange from making a promise about their inner strength. Ask your students what it means to be

TeamOctopus!

