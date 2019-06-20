Orono voters approved a $16.85 school construction bond in voting last week.

The vote on the bond was 631 in favor, 417 opposed. The bond will mean a tax increase of about $340 annually on a $200,000 home. Some residents thought that was to steep an increase, but the majority sided with the stance that the bond will allow Orono schools to continue to provide quality education in the years ahead.

The bond, which will be paid over 30 years, provides repairs and improvements to all three Orono schools, the parking lot and the athletic fields. It also provides funding for a new auditorium.

Plans are for the project to begin next year, with work to be completed in 18-24 months.

Residents also approved validation of the RSU 26 school budget, which was flat funded this year, by a 756-281 vote. The vote to continue the budget validation process for another three years was also approved, 693-326.

According to reports the turnout was the highest in 20 years for a non-gubernatorial June election.

