Once again summer meals will be served by RSU 34 in Old Town beginning on Monday, July 8, and ending on Friday, August 16.

Meals are free at all sites to anyone age 18 and younger, regardless of residency. Old Town–Orono YMCA will be joining with their OTOY Rolling Library on Mondays and Fridays at three of our locations: Binette Park, Perkins Ave. Park, and Lincoln Green. Books may be borrowed and when they are returned, they can be exchanged for another.

All meals meet the Federal Nutritional Guidelines set for Summer Meals. The lunches we provide will include milk, juice and/or a fruit and/or a vegetable, a grain, and a meat or meat alternate. Where breakfast is offered it will include milk, a fruit and/or a vegetable, and a grain (cereal, cereal bar, pancake, waffle or muffin).

The Summer Food Service Program is federally funded by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, adminisered by Maine Child Nutrition Services, and sponsored by Regional School Unit #34. Meals will be provided to all children without charge, on a first come, first serve basis, at the sites and times listed.

Check the schedule below or call 211 for information about a site near you. Questions or comments? Contact: Stephanie Salley, RSU 34 Food Service Director at 827-3908.

Leonard Middle School, 156 Oak Street, Old Town Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. July 16-August 8, 8-8:20 a.m., 11:30-11:50 a.m.

Old Town-Orono YMCA, 472 Stillwater Ave., Old Town Monday through Friday July 8-August 16, 8:30-9 a.m., 12:20-12:50 p.m.

Old Town Elementary School, 576 Stillwater Ave., Old Town, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 16-August 8, 8-8:20 a.m., 11:30-11:50 a.m.

Old Town High School, 203 Stillwater Ave., Old Town, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 16-August 8, 8-8:20 a.m., 11-11:20 a.m.

Old Town Rec. Center 342 Bennoch Rd., Old Town, Monday through Friday, July 8 –August 16, 7:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Binette Park Main Street, Old Town, Monday through Friday, July 8-August 16, 11-11:20 a.m.

Perkins Avenue Park, Perkins Avenue, Old Town, Monday through Friday July-August 16, 11:25-11:45 a.m.

Pine Haven Mobile Home Park, Old Town, Monday through Friday July 8-August 16, 11-11:20 a.m.

Whistle Way & Anderson Lane, Old Town, Monday through Friday July 8-August 16, 11:30-11:50 a.m.

Lincoln Green, Old Town, Monday through Friday, July 8-August 16, 11:50 a.m.-12:10 p.m.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: