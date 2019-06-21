Workers from Southern Road & Bridge secure a giant tarp over Lown Peace Bridge between Auburn and Lewiston on Friday morning. Crews will sandblast, remove lead and paint the bridge over the summer. Despite signs detouring truck traffic, numerous trucks have been crossing the bridge, posing a danger to workers above and damage to the tarps. Monitors from CBM Construction on both ends of the bridge are recording license plates of violators and calling the owners of the vehicles to warn them about the dangers and consequences of not obeying the detour signs. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal