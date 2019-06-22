CLINTON – Rev. George Darling died peacefully at home on June 17, 2019, after a long struggle with bone marrow cancer, his wife and daughters by his side. Rev. Darling was born in Portland, the son of Ernest “Jim” and Merle Darling. He was raised in South Portland and graduated from South Portland High School. He graduated from UMO with a B.S. in Forestry.Survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Jeannette “Jan” Darling; his daughters, Crystal and Catherine Darling, son-in-law, Mike; granddaughter, Bethany her husband, Brett, their children, Tristan and Brysen; and one brother, Dana Darling of Missouri. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Peter; and son-in-law, Frank. George worked in the lumber related industry for many years. He attended Bangor Theological Seminary and graduated in 1982. His ministerial areas include: Damariscotta (before seminary), Unity (seven years), Kents Hill (six years), and Lisbon Falls (10 years). After retiring he served in Newport (five years), Winslow UCC (one year), and Troy Union Church (five years). He retired again in 2018 because of poor health. George also served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army reserve for 28 years retiring with the rank of Lieutenant ColonelHe enjoyed gardening, planting trees and camping with Jan. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, June 25 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield. A memorial service will follow (after his cremation) dates and times to be announced on the Lawry Brothers Website, www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com, tentatively during the week of July 15. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation care, 107 Main St., Fairfield. In lieu of flowers please send donations marked

In Memory of

Rev. George Darling to

Camp Mechuwana

P.O. Box 277

Winthrop, ME 04364

