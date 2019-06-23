What is going on? I had plans for a wedding in my backyard and placed a balloon at the front of the driveway for the wedding party to find the right house. Not even three minutes later, my son came up the driveway and someone had ripped the balloon out and had taken it.

It seems not even the simplest thing — a balloon — is safe in our own front yard. That is one of the many stupid things that has happened to us.

People wonder why people’s yards are not fixed up and looking nice in this town. You can’t do it — someone is going to destroy or steal it.

That is really sad for Lewiston.

Arlene Rousseau, Lewiston

