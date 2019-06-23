I write in response to a letter written by John Davis of South Paris (June 13) about removing President Donald Trump from office for requesting the USS McCain be hidden from view during Trump’s visit to Japan. According to several news sources and in a talk with reporters May 30, the president stated unequivocally that “he knew nothing about it.” He did not make the request.

I, for one, am so tired of all the Trump-bashing in the media. There are a lot of lies and hatefulness.

Whatever happened to respecting the office of the president of the United States, regardless of whether a person likes the occupant or not?

I hope America finds its ethics and morals and puts hate aside.

Dorothy Ann Lewis, Lewiston

