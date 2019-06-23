TURNER — Savannah Barnes of Auburn, the daughter of Laura Stevens of Sabattus and Noel Barnes of Granville, New York, and Tyler Leighton of Auburn, the son of Diane St. Pierre and Brett Leighton of Auburn, were united in marriage June 8 at The Great Outdoors in Turner. Jennifer Richardson officiated.

The bride’s stepfather is Mark Stevens of Sabattus. Laura Barnes of Granville, N.Y., is her stepmother.

The bride’s mother, Laura Stevens, attended as the matron of honor and bridesmaids were Alexandra James, Kalena Pearce, Haley Fournier, Bridget Burke and Miranda Hunt. John Spaulding served as best man for the groom with Damien Tancrede, Nate Nadeau and Joe Darling acting as groomsmen.

The bride is a 2014 graduate of Lewiston High School and a 2017 graduate of Southern Maine Community College. She double-majored in liberal studies and business administration. She now works in higher education with SMCC as a welcome coach and is finishing up her bachelor’s degree in small business management at the University of Maine at Augusta. She plans to start her own business in the wedding/event planning industry.

The groom graduated with the class of 2013 from Lewiston High School. He has recently taken the next step to starting his own business and has become a certified arborist.

The couple took a honeymoon cruise to the eastern Carribean. They are now living in Auburn.

