This is in response to Alice Bisson-Barnes (letter, June 20). I have been a member of the Basilica all my life and have seen many restorations being done to that beautiful church. I also know that there are some issues that need to be addressed.

But to indicate that it is dangerous and may need to be town down is unspeakable.

Perhaps Bisson-Barnes might want to donate, along with others, to preserve and fix that precious fabric of our community. It was built with a little money from a lot of people. Perhaps it can be repaired the same way.

Rene Desrochers, Auburn

