LEWISTON — Two men who were involved in a melee last summer near Kennedy Park that left a man dead were arrested over the weekend following a report of a fight in the downtown.

Police responded to the area of Walnut and Pierce streets on Sunday at midnight to reports of a large fight.

Pierre Musafiri, 23, of 49 Knox St. was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and violation of condition of release, both Class E crimes, each punishable by up to six months in jail. He also was arrested on a charge of refusal to submit to arrest, a Class D crime, which carries a maximum penalty of 364 days in jail.

David Tuyishime, 18, of 49 Knox St. was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Both were taken to Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn where Musafiri was released after posting $100 cash bail and Tuyishime, $50 cash bail.

Lt. David St. Pierre said there was no fighting at the scene when police arrived, but there was shouting and screaming and the two men were uncooperative with police.

In April, Musafiri was charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly kicking Donald Giusti while he lay badly injured on Knox Street after a confrontation between two groups near Kennedy Park on June 12, 2018.

Giusti, 38, who’d been struck in the head with a rock, died three days later at the hospital.

Tuyishime told police he had fought that night in 2018 with a man to gain control over a “black pole,” according to a police affidavit. He said he was taken to the hospital because he’d been struck by a man wielding a bat, knocking him unconscious.

