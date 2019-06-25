WATERVILLE – Blanche V. Gibbs Fitzherbert, 98, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at a nursing facility in Waterville.

She was born on Dec. 7, 1920, in Andover, Maine, the daughter of Harold and Viola Gibbs. Blanche graduated from Andover High School in 1938.

Blanche lived in Andover most of her life. She later moved to Rumford and worked for Diamond International in West Peru for 26 years, retiring in 1985. She then moved to Randolph in 2000. Blanche was a member of the First Congregational Church of Andover.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Delbert Fitzherbert; daughter, Sharon Hall and a brother, Harold Gibbs. Blanche is survived by son-in-law, Fred Hall of Dresden; grandson, Jonathan Hall and wife, Celina, of Randolph; nephew, Harold Gibbs and wife, Stella, of Greene; many grandnephews and nieces.

Burial will be at a later date in the Hunt Cemetery, Andover.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Me 04357.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: